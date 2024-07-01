(n.)

The Lucky 777 Note is a product sold by the United States Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) that capitalizes on Asian traditions of giving money with lucky numbers as gifts on special occasions. Undergirding the premise of the paper money collectible is the fancy serial number, which starts with triple 7s.

The notes were packaged in a kitschy envelope, which reads:

… Lucky 777 Notes …

To many, the number 7 has special meaning: it is a symbol of good luck and good fortune. The enclosed uncirculated genuine $1 Federal Reserve note features a serial number beginning with no less than three number 7’s in a row.

You can’t get any luckier than that! Let it be your good luck charm. Good Luck!

Lucky 777 Note Sets have been issued over multiple years, including Series 1999, Series 2006, and Series 2009.

These sets are frequently offered on the secondary market, where they typically sell for prices between $8 and $10.

Fancy 777 serial number notes also appear from time to time in circulation. These notes may command a slight premium on the collector market, especially in instances where the note is in crisp uncirculated condition.

