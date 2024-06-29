Numismatic Role Models to be Recognized at 2024 ANA World’s Fair of Money

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is recognizing leading role models in the numismatic community that have exhibited an influential, and positive presence. The Outstanding Adult Advisor and Outstanding District Representative will be awarded during the Chicago World’s Fair of Money Member Awards and Donor Celebration, Thursday, August 8, from 3-4:30 p.m. in room 25/26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The ANA Dealer of the Year will be awarded at the convention’s 133rd Anniversary Awards Banquet, Friday, Aug. 9 from 7-10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Rosemont/Chicago O’Hare hotel.

The 2024 Harry J. Forman Dealer of the Year is Richard “Rick” Snow. The award recognizes a professional numismatist who shows uncommon dedication to strengthening the hobby and the ANA; exhibits high ethical standards and integrity; and is committed to treating customers fairly and consistently.

U.S. small cents of 1857-1909 are Snow’s specialty. His concern for the collector is evident at his shop, Eagle Eye Rare Coins, in Tucson, Arizona. When they opened 32 years ago, Snow and his business partner began reevaluating cents graded by third parties. They attach a sticker to the holder of those they agree have the proper designation. This became the model for Certified Acceptance Corporation’s (CAC) “green bean” stickers.

In 1990, Snow founded the Flying Eagle and Indian Cent Collectors’ Society (aka the “Fly-In-Club”), which has around 400 members. He has also authored several books on the topic and teaches regularly at the ANA’s Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs.

Pam Stitely is the recipient of the ANA’s 2024 Lawrence J. Gentile Sr. Memorial Award for Outstanding Adult Advisor. A well-respected hobby leader, Stitely developed a successful mentoring program for the Wilmington Coin Club of Delaware. Thousands have participated in the program over the past 20 years, including three of the past five of the ANA’s Young Numismatists of the Year. She has also led numismatic programs for Boy and Girl Scouts and for the blind community.

And finally, a third numismatic role model is being honored. Outstanding District Representative Christopher Bower is a dynamo of hobby participation. As an ANA district representative for central Indiana, he has visited every member club within 50 miles of his home and some that are further afield. He promotes the ANA at conventions, special events, and online venues. He is especially successful at recruiting young collectors and hands out Buffalo Nickels to any youngster he meets.

* * *