U.S. Mint 2024 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set on Sale July 30

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2024 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set on Tuesday, July 30 at noon EDT. The set is priced at $24.00 (product code 24GA). Household orders are limited to five sets for the first 24-hour sales period.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. The 2024 coins celebrate and honor significant innovations from Illinois, Alabama, Maine, and Missouri. All four coins are included in the 2024 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set.

These stunning proof coins are struck in six-percent zinc, 3.5-percent manganese, two-percent nickel, and the remaining balance copper. The Mint’s Medallic Artists and Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) designers created and/or sculpted the coin designs.

Illinois – Features a large steel plow blade affixed to a right-handed beam and braces. Behind the plow is a stand of Big Bluestem prairie grass and a field of soil below. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “STEEL PLOW,” and “ILLINOIS.” AIP Designer Beth Zaiken created the design, which Medallic Artist Renata Gordon sculpted.

Alabama – Depicts the power and force of the Saturn V rocket lifting off with the Moon in the background. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “SATURN V,” and “ALABAMA.” Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell designed and sculpted the image.

Maine – Presents a profile portrait of Dr. Bernard Lown with his direct current defibrillator in operation below. The design includes the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “BERNARD LOWN, M.D.,” “DIRECT CURRENT DEFIBRILLATOR,” and “MAINE.” Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill (View Designer’s Profile) designed and sculpted the image.

Missouri – Presents a depiction of George Washington Carver gently smiling while examining a sample of his work in his laboratory. The leaves, blossoms, and fruits of a peanut plant weave between scientific equipment. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MISSOURI,” and “GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER.” Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer designed and sculpted the image.

The obverse of all American Innovation $1 coins depicts a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation which changes with every year of the program. The inscriptions “2024,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted. All coins in the set were struck at the Mint’s San Francisco facility. A certificate of authenticity is included.

To sign up for a REMIND ME alert for this product, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/american-innovation-1-coin-2024-proof-set-24GA.html (product code 24GA).

The American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Sets are included in the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled.

