2000 American Silver Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



After strong demand in 1999, the bullion strike 2000 American Silver Eagle achieved sales matched only by the 1987 issue. In total, the West Point Mint struck 9,239,132 bullion coins dated 2000, though per usual none carry the “W” mintmark.

The certified population for this millennium issue has increased in recent years. Accordingly, auction prices have dropped precipitously from the record levels of 2013 when a PCGS example sold at GreatCollections for $33,275. At that time, the number of coins in PCGS holders at MS70 would have been below 10. In June 2024, PCGS reports a total of 203 coins at MS70, while NGC reports 677 coins. CAC, a new grading service, counts only three MS70s in their Silver Eagle census.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population : PCGS MS70 (203, 6/2024), NGC MS70 (677, 6/2024), and CAC MS70 (3, 6/2024).

: PCGS MS70 (203, 6/2024), NGC MS70 (677, 6/2024), and CAC MS70 (3, 6/2024). NGC MS70 #6524887-025: APMEX via eBay, May 21, 2024 – $2,874.04.

APMEX via eBay, May 21, 2024 – $2,874.04. PCGS MS70 #49213183: eBay, May 15, 2024 – $2,695.

eBay, May 15, 2024 – $2,695. PCGS MS70 #39790427: eBay, April 14, 2024 – $2,799.95.

eBay, April 14, 2024 – $2,799.95. NGC MS70 #4666536-003: Stack’s Bowers, March 28, 2024, Lot 7783 – $1,680.

Stack’s Bowers, March 28, 2024, Lot 7783 – $1,680. NGC MS70 #3326987-001: Heritage Auctions, January 15, 2024, Lot 92083 – $2,280. John Mercanti signature label.

Heritage Auctions, January 15, 2024, Lot 92083 – $2,280. John Mercanti signature label. PCGS MS70 #40129124: Heritage Auctions, October 9, 2023, Lot 51467 – $2,640.

* * *

Design

Obverse:

Artist Adolph A. Weinman’s figure of Lady Liberty is depicted mid-stride. She is seen as a full-body figure, dressed in a flowing gown, and draped with a large billowing American flag. She holds laurel and oak branches in her left hand that symbolize the civil and military glories of America, respectively. As Liberty strides confidently towards the rising sun, she reaches out and presents a welcoming and open hand. So large is Lady Liberty that she is superimposed over the obverse legend LIBERTY ringing the obverse – in fact, she obscures half of the “BE” and almost the entire “R”. Above Liberty’s outstretched rear foot is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST, and below her is the date 1995.

The design bears a notable resemblance to sculptor Oscar Roty’s The Sower, a common image on French coins. Numismatist Roger Burdette posited in his book Renaissance of American Coinage (2007) that this was not a coincidence and while Adolph Weinman did not directly copy, he did derive significant inspiration from Roty’s work. Weinman’s Liberty Walking design quickly became one of America’s most iconic numismatic images. It would be used with minor modifications on the American Silver Eagle bullion coin starting in 1986.

Reverse:

United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle is positioned at the center of the reverse. Clutched in its beak is a ribbon bearing the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM. Above its head is a constellation of 13 stars configured in an upside-down pyramid formation. The legend (top) UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is wrapped around the design and the fineness and denomination (bottom) 1 OZ. FINE SILVER. ONE DOLLAR.

Edge:

The edge of the 2000 American Silver Eagle bullion coin is reeded.

Coin Specifications

American Silver Eagle Bullion Coin Year of Issue: 1995 Mintage: 9,239,132 Alloy: 99.9% silver Weight: 31.1 g Diameter: 40.6 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Adolph A. Weinman REV Designer: John M. Mercanti

* * *