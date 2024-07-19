2015-D Blue Ridge Parkway National Park Quarter : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes ….



The United States Mint released the 2015-D Blue Ridge Parkway Quarter representing North Carolina on June 22, 2015, the third America the Beautiful Quarter for the year and the 28th entry in the 11-year, 56-coin series. Its mintage of over 505 million pieces–the second-highest mintage in the series–makes it a common coin still found in circulation today.

The America the Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008 (Public Law 110–456) authorized the “issuance of redesigned quarters dollars emblematic of national parks or other national sites in each state, the District of Columbia, and each territory.” Similarly to the preceding 50 State Quarters Program, five America the Beautiful Quarters were issued each year from 2010 through 2020 (and one in 2021) in the order in which the selected site was established as a National Park.

The History of the Blue Ridge Parkway

Two of the greatest challenges that Americans have ever faced took place during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s time in office: World War II and the Great Depression. And before the globe would become embroiled in conflict, the Roosevelt Administration was seeking ways to put Americans to work. Expansive infrastructure projects employed millions of American workers while strengthening the nation.

The Blue Ridge Parkway was one such project, devised as a scenic route connecting Virginia’s Skyline Drive to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee. Architect Stanley Abbott oversaw the project, with a starting budget of $16 million. The war stalled the parkway’s construction, which was not finished until 1987 with the completion of the Linn Cove Viaduct – 52 years after the Parkway had become a national site.

The 2015-D Blue Ridge Parkway Quarter Release

A public ceremony celebrating the release of the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway America the Beautiful Quarter took place in Asheville, North Carolina, on June 26, 2015. It was hosted by North Carolina Lt. Governor Dan Forest and Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Mark Woods. David Holt, a Grammy-award-winning musician and TV host, was the master of ceremonies. The event culminated with a cash exchange for single coins and collectible bags and rolls.

On June 29, the Mint opened sales for bags and rolls of the Blue Ridge Quarter. “D” mintmark versions were sold in two— and three-roll sets and 100-coin bags. Each roll contains 40 quarters, for a total face value of $10. The following table shows the Mint’s initial retail pricing.

On July 2, the Mint offered three-coin sets containing Blue Ridge Parkway Quarters struck at the Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco mints. These sets were sold at an issue price of $9.95.

How Much Is the 2015-D Blue Ridge Parkway Quarter Worth?

Like many contemporary modern coin releases, the secondary market for the 2015-D Blue Ridge Parkway Quarter is far from developed. The only guarantee of value that an attractive piece pulled from pocket change has is its face value of 25 cents. Nearly 10 years after release, almost all such examples will exhibit some amount of damage or wear.

Nevertheless, demand for series like the 50 State or America the Beautiful Quarters is steady. New waves of collectors continue to fill albums with nice pieces, and truly Uncirculated specimens should be worth more. The 2015-D Blue Ridge Parkway tends to be a well-made coin, and raw Uncirculated coins commonly sell on eBay for between $1 and $2.25. Rolls of Uncirculated quarters have sold recently for more or less face value (circulated rolls have sold for around $20). Mint-sewn bags containing $25 worth of coins have sold for $33 to $35, but we believe that rolls present the best value since the coins are tightly packed and won’t get jostled around like they would in bags. Besides, rolls are easier to store. The coin is also available in the 2015 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set, which sells for about $25.

Collectors may or may not be surprised to learn that only 254 examples have been certified in all grades by the major third-party grading services as of July 2024–175 at PCGS and 79 at NGC. Most were likely submitted during the coin’s 2015 launch window and sold by professional eBay sellers. CAC, which started grading coins in 2023 in addition to its stickering process, has yet to certify any.

Deep Prooflike coins have good potential for future value.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS67+ (2, 7/2024), NGC MS68 (4 +1 DPL, 7/2024), and CAC N/A (0:0 stickered:graded, 4/2024).

The highest price for a 2015-D Blue Ridge Parkway America the Beautiful Quarter in a public auction is $100 on eBay, February 2018.

PCGS MS67 #32751159: eBay, June 20, 2024 – $18.85.

eBay, June 20, 2024 – $18.85. PCGS MS67 #33279848: eBay, February 2018 – $100. Current record price.

eBay, February 2018 – $100. Current record price. PCGS MS66 #32561731: eBay, June 21, 2024 – $11.

eBay, June 21, 2024 – $11. PCGS MS63 #48528772: eBay, April 30, 2024 – $1.

Design

Obverse:

This is a modern reworking by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver William Cousins of John Flanagan’s Washington Quarter design. President George Washington’s left-facing bust sits in the center of the coin. Flanagan’s initials “JF” are visible in the bust truncation. Wrapping around the top of the coin is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. To Washington’s left is the inscription LIBERTY. On the viewer’s right is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST; the D mintmark for Denver is below the motto. The coin’s denomination wraps around the bottom of the coin, written as QUARTER DOLLAR.

Reverse:

The curving lanes of the Blue Ridge Parkway are seen from a driver’s perspective as her car exits one tunnel and approaches another. The flowering dogwood (Cornus florida), the state flower of North Carolina, grows along the roadside. Rocks and trees dot the mountainside. A thick semi-circular frame wraps around the coin. At the top of the frame appears the phrase BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY. At the eight o’clock position is the inscription NORTH CAROLINA. At the five o’clock position is the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM. At the bottom, is the date 2015. Frank Morris’ initials “FM” appear at the bottom left on the road, above the “A” in CAROLINA. United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna’s initials “JFM” appear in the flowers above the “P” in PLURIBUS.

Designers

American sculptor John Flanagan’s work in the medallic and metal arts ranks him as one of the best artists of his generation. He is best known to generations of coin collectors for his Washington Quarter design ( View Designer’s Profile ).

William Cousins worked as a sculptor-engraver at the Mint between 1990 and 2000. He was responsible for the revised Washington quarter obverse used during the 50 State, Territories, and America the Beautiful Quarters series. He also designed the Delaware and New Hampshire 50 State Quarter reverses and several commemorative sides.

Frank Morris joined the United States Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) in 2012 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Joseph Menna is a prolific sculptor who joined the U.S. Mint in 2005. He became Chief Engraver in 2019 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 2015 Denomination: Quarter Dollar (25 Cents USD) Mintmark: D (Denver) Mintage: 505,200,000 Alloy: 91.67% Copper, 8.33% Nickel (Business Strike, Clad Proof) Weight: 5.67 g Diameter: 24.26 mm OBV Designer: John Flanagan | William Cousins REV Designer: Frank Morris | Joseph Menna Quality: Business Strike

