Liberty Seated Half Dime, Stars No Drapery (1838-1840) | CoinWeek

Though the No Stars Half Dime was a more faithful rendition of the Cameo-like Liberty Seated design as implemented by Christian Gobrecht, objections were voiced about the “missing” stars. United States Mint Chief Engraver William Kneass had included 13 small stars along the sides of Liberty on the previous Capped Bust Half Dime, but Gobrecht did not include them on the Liberty Seated Half Dimes produced at Philadelphia in 1837 and New Orleans in 1838. The first Liberty Seated Half Dimes and Liberty Seated Dimes were in effect miniature renditions of the design Gobrecht had used for the so-called Gobrecht Dollar produced in 1836, which showed only Liberty and the date on an otherwise blank field on the obverse.

To conform to Mint policy of having standard designs on coins made from the same metal (and perhaps to quiet the concerns of critics), stars were added to the obverse of quarters, dimes, and half dimes in 1838 (but not, interestingly, to the 1838 New Orleans half dime), half dollars in 1839, and dollars in 1840. Mint Director Robert M. Patterson’s goal of standardized designs could have also been achieved by omitting stars on all Liberty Seated silver coins, but that was not to be.

The first three years of the With Stars Liberty Seated Half Dime type did, however, have another design distinction, apparent only in comparison to issues produced from 1841 forward.

Robert Ball Hughes, a sculptor originally from London, was hired in late 1840 to make modifications to Liberty on the Seated design. Along with other changes, Hughes added extra drapery that extended from Liberty’s left elbow down over her knee. This earlier Stars type does not have that drapery, nor Hughes’ other changes, but the lack of drapery has become the identifier of the type.

How Much Are With Stars Liberty Seated Half Dimes Worth?

Several hundred circulation strike Liberty Seated, Stars, No Drapery Half Dimes have been certified, including a couple of Prooflike pieces. Prices are moderate for most dates up to near-Gem, expensive as Gem and finer. Higher-priced coins include the 1838 Small Stars and both New Orleans issues, all of which are more expensive in Mint State grades. All Proof issues are expensive, becoming very expensive as Select Proof and finer; Cameo and Deep Cameo/Ultra Cameo pieces are known.

Stars No Drapery Liberty Seated Half Dime Design

Obverse:

A full-length representation of Liberty wears long, flowing robes and is seated on a rock, head turned back to her right. Her left arm is bent and holds a pole topped by a Liberty cap. The right arm extends down at her side, hand supporting a Union shield across which is a curved banner displaying LIBERTY. The date is centered at the bottom, below the rock upon which Liberty rests. Thirteen stars form a partial circle inside denticles along the raised rim: seven to the left of Liberty, one between Liberty’s head and the Liberty cap, and five to the right.

Reverse:

The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA forms a circle around the perimeter of the side, broken at the bottom by the ribbon that ties the ends of two laurel branches. The branches form another circle inside the text, though the ends are slightly separated at the top, and in the center is the denomination HALF DIME, each word on a separate line. A circle of denticles lies inside the raised rim. Coins produced in New Orleans feature the O mintmark below the word DIME and above the bows of the ribbon.

Edge:

The edge of the Obverse Stars, No Drapery Liberty Seated Dime is reeded.

Varieties

A few varieties are known, including the 1840-O Large Letters Reverse, the 1838 Small Stars mentioned above, and other, more minor die variations.

Coin Specifications

Liberty Seated Dime, Obverse Stars Years of Issue: 1838-40 Mintage (Business Strikes): High: 695,000 (1840-O); Low: 695,000 (1840-O) Mintage (Proofs): High: 10 (1839 and 1840, estimated); Low: 5 (1838, estimated) Alloy: .900 silver, .100 copper Weight: ±1.34 g Diameter: ±15.50 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht, from sketches by Titian Peale/Thomas Sully REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht

