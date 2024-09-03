2012-W American Silver Eagle Proof : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



In 2012, the United States Mint offered three Proof versions of the American Silver Eagle: the 2012-W American Silver Eagle Proof, the 2012-S American Silver Eagle Proof, and the 2012-S American Silver Eagle Reverse Proof. The 2012-S Reverse Proof was issued as part of the American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof Set along with the 2012-S Proof, which was also part of the Making American History Coin and Currency Set.

The 2012-W Proof was the regular issue, offered for $59.95 retail when it was put on sale starting on April 12. Without a mintage limit, collectors purchased 877,731 examples, either as singles or part of the Limited Edition Silver Proof Set. In August, as silver prices declined, the U.S. Mint reduced the cost of the 2012-W American Silver Eagle Proof to $54.95.

How Much Is the 2012-W American Silver Eagle Worth?

Adjusting for inflation, the 2012-W American Silver Eagle’s reduced 2012 offer price of $54.95 works out to $75.06 in 2024. Unfortunately for collectors and investors, the 2012-W Proof has not yielded a positive return. The average price realized on eBay from June 2024 to September 2024 is $65 for a raw example and $70 for examples graded PR69DCAM. “Perfect” 70s go for a nominal premium, with many recent examples selling for as low as $80.

2012-W American Silver Eagle Proof Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS PR70DCAM (9,009, 9/2024), NGC PF70UCAM (21,883, 9/2024), and CAC PR70DCAM (35, 9/2024).

NGC PF70UCAM #2579190-007: eBay, August 30, 2024 – $113. First Releases insert.

eBay, August 30, 2024 – $113. First Releases insert. NGC PF70UCAM #3620201-414: eBay, August 29, 2024 – $70. Early Releases insert.

eBay, August 29, 2024 – $70. Early Releases insert. NGC PF70UCAM #3619948-041: eBay, August 29, 2024 – $110. Early Releases insert.

eBay, August 29, 2024 – $110. Early Releases insert. NGC PF70UCAM #3621203-071: eBay, August 29, 2024 – $80.

eBay, August 29, 2024 – $80. NGC PF70UCAM #362267-076: eBay, August 26, 2024 – $79. First Releases insert.

eBay, August 26, 2024 – $79. First Releases insert. NGC PF70UCAM #5761031-093: eBay, August 25, 2024 – $79.

eBay, August 25, 2024 – $79. PCGS PR70DCAM #28866722: eBay, August 22, 2024 – $70.

eBay, August 22, 2024 – $70. PCGS PR70DCAM #24979741: eBay, August 16, 2024 – $96.85.

Design

Obverse:

Early 20th-century artist Adolph A. Weinman’s figure of Lady Liberty is depicted mid-stride. She is seen as a full-body figure, dressed in a flowing gown and draped with a large billowing American flag. She holds laurel and oak branches in her left hand that symbolize the civil and military glories of America, respectively. As Liberty strides confidently towards the rising sun, she presents a welcoming open hand. The upper portion of Liberty is superimposed over the obverse legend LIBERTY, obscuring half of the “BE” and almost the entire “R”. Above Liberty’s outstretched rear foot is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST, and below her is the date 2012.

The design bears a notable resemblance to sculptor Oscar Roty’s The Sower, a common image on French coins. Numismatist Roger Burdette posited in his book Renaissance of American Coinage (2007) that this was not a coincidence and while Adolph Weinman did not directly copy, he did derive significant inspiration from Roty’s work.

Reverse:

United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle is positioned at the center of the reverse. Clutched in its beak is a ribbon bearing the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM. Above its head is a constellation of 13 stars configured in an upside-down pyramid formation. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is wrapped clockwise around the top of the design and the fineness and denomination 1 OZ. FINE SILVER. ONE DOLLAR is cradled counterclockwise at the bottom.

Edge:

The edge of the 2012-W American Silver Eagle Proof coin is reeded.

Coin Specifications

American Silver Eagle Proof Coin Year of Issue: 2012 Mintmark W (West Point) Mintage: 877,731 Alloy: .999 silver Weight: 31.1 g Diameter: 40.6 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Adolph A. Weinman REV Designer: John M. Mercanti

