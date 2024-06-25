2024 United States Mint Silver Proof Set on Sale June 27

The 2024 United States Mint Silver Proof Set will be available for purchase starting on June 27 at noon EDT. The set includes the third series of five coins in the American Women Quarters Program. This four-year program celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations that followed. Priced at $130.00, the set includes the following 10 coins minted at the United States Mint at San Francisco:

Five 2024 American Women Quarters honoring: Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray-poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest; The Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink—the first woman of color to serve in Congress and a champion of many causes, including Title IX legislation; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker—Civil War-era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress-reform advocate; Celia Cruz—Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; and Zitkala-Ša—also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin—a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American rights and citizenship in the early 20th century.

One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design that celebrates the centennial of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. The design features an eagle staff, an American Indian symbol of respect, honor, and patriotism, together with an American flag to represent the dual citizenship of Native Americans. The inscriptions are “United States of America,” “$1,” and “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.” The obverse design continues to feature the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coins.

One silver Kennedy Half Dollar

One silver Roosevelt Dime

One Jefferson Nickel

One Lincoln Cent

The quarters, dime, and half dollar are all struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. A certificate of authenticity is included with each set.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for this set, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/silver-proof-set-2024-24RH.html/ (product code 24RH).

The United States Mint Silver Proof Set is also available for purchase through the Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your subscription or until the series ends. For details, visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

This product is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

